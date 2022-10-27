EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $3.64 Million Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.05% of ShockWave Medical worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after acquiring an additional 67,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,539,000 after purchasing an additional 42,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 596,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.14, for a total value of $801,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,483.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $8,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.14, for a total transaction of $801,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,483.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,450 shares of company stock worth $29,820,569 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.88.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded down $14.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.95. 13,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,216. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

