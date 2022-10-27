EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases 2,802 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,829 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.05% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,841 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after purchasing an additional 520,375 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $38,324,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 300,067 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.54 and a 200 day moving average of $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.47. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

