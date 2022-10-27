Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 89.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of EARN stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.
EARN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
