Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 89.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of EARN stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

EARN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.