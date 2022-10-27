Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance
Shares of ESBA opened at $6.93 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46.
