Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.85

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.85 and traded as high as $7.38. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 442,430 shares trading hands.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $293.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $312.09 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

