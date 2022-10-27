Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $982.80 million-$994.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.64 million. Endava also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.59-$0.60 EPS.

Endava Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.87. Endava has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

About Endava

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,236,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Endava by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after buying an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,492,000 after buying an additional 147,525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Endava by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 40,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

