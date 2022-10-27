Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $982.80 million-$994.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.64 million. Endava also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.59-$0.60 EPS.
Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.87. Endava has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.29.
DAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.11.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
