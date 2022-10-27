Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the September 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGRO traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $22.67. 46 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,913. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.