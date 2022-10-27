Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Update

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,700 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the September 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ENSC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 335,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ensysce Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

