Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Enterprise Products Partners has a payout ratio of 73.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.1%.

Shares of EPD opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

