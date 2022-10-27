Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,384,218 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,838,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384,218 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $192,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 118,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 129,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 31,124 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 391,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,794,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,563,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JPST opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14.

