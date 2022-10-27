Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cirrus Logic, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cirrus Logic in a report released on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $4.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.68. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.20 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $66.93 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $1,909,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

