Ergo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Ergo has a market cap of $125.26 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $2.04 or 0.00009804 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,779.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00020776 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00270442 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00121667 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.00704802 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00552661 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000722 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00232845 BTC.
Ergo Coin Profile
ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,482,396 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.
Buying and Selling Ergo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.