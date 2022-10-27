Ergo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Ergo has a market cap of $125.26 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $2.04 or 0.00009804 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,779.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00270442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00121667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.00704802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00552661 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00232845 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,482,396 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

