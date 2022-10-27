ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.85 and last traded at $76.85. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.21.

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.10.

Institutional Trading of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating) by 1,080.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.02% of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

