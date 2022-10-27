Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.40 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of ETD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 335,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,815. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $28.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a market cap of $565.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.