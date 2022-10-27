EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO David Brainard Sells 6,054 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) CTO David Brainard sold 6,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $302,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 69,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $37,707.60.

EverQuote Price Performance

NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,626. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a market cap of $185.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 588.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 398.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

