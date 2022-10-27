Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $104.00 Price Target at HSBC

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at HSBC to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.37.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $107.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,092,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $107.83. The stock has a market cap of $449.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

