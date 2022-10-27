Exxon Mobil (XOM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.14 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.03.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Dempze Nancy E purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

