EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Update

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the September 30th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EZFill stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.66. 12,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.77. EZFill has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. EZFill had a negative net margin of 132.26% and a negative return on equity of 60.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EZFill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:EZFL Get Rating ) by 154.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.16% of EZFill worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

