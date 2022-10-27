EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Update

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the September 30th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
EZFill Price Performance
EZFill stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.66. 12,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.77. EZFill has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.
EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. EZFill had a negative net margin of 132.26% and a negative return on equity of 60.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZFill
About EZFill
EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.
