Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.50. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 331,753 shares.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-family and Multifamily.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.