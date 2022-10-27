Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 506.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.01. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $138.08.

