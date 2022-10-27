Fiducient Advisors LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.81. 64,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,261,743. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average of $76.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

