Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 35,105 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $82,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.22. The stock had a trading volume of 111,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,015. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

