Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 4,738 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $113,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,305,000 after purchasing an additional 275,476 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,105,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,628,000 after acquiring an additional 56,172 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,856,000 after acquiring an additional 666,578 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,322,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,665,000 after acquiring an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 601.8% during the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $209.87. 61,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,961. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

