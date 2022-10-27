Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,363,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 143,834 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $100,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.58. 531,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,367,764. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. The company has a market cap of $183.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

