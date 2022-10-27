Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Barclays

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.34. 153,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Insider Activity

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.