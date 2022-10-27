Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 440,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $76,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.9% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.76. 88,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,833. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.05. The firm has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.