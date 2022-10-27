Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of Danaher worth $134,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 165,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 5.6% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 173,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,992,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 15.5% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $5.21 on Thursday, reaching $248.57. 105,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,858. The company has a market cap of $180.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.58.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

