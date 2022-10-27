Financial Comparison: Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) versus Valaris (NYSE:VAL)

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Valaris has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris 3.39% -5.09% -2.05% Valaris -304.39% -18.72% -8.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

84.9% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Valaris and Valaris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.23 billion 3.90 -$4.50 billion $0.61 104.85 Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Valaris. Valaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Valaris and Valaris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valaris presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.02%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than Valaris.

Summary

Valaris beats Valaris on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore contract drilling services in various water depths to oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, 45 jackup rigs, and 7 ARO rigs, as well as 2 rigs under construction. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

