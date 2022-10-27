FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,600 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the September 30th total of 660,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of FingerMotion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in FingerMotion during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in FingerMotion during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in FingerMotion during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

FingerMotion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNGR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 979,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. FingerMotion has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.