Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Shares of FC stock opened at C$11.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.34. The company has a market cap of C$407.95 million and a P/E ratio of 12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$11.08 and a one year high of C$14.98.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian lowered shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

