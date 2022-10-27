First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. First BanCorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

First BanCorp. stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBP. StockNews.com started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $149,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,883.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,904.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $149,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,883.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,092,900 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 173,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

