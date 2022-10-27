First Hawaiian (FHB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
First Hawaiian Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:FHB opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $31.16.
Separately, StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
