First Hawaiian (FHB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $31.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 47.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

