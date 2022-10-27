First National Trust Co Acquires 252 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $81.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.76.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.