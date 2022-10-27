First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.06

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.06 and traded as low as $7.60. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 21,397 shares changing hands.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $108.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04.

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.