First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $15.51 on Monday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $153.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Northwest Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew Deines purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,490.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

