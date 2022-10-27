First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG) Shares Up 0.7%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.23 and last traded at $29.09. 977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG)
- Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
- Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.