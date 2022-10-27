First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX) Shares Up 0.3%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.01 and last traded at $87.73. 18,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 37,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.49.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.04 and its 200-day moving average is $89.38.

