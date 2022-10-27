First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Trading 1.3% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.35 and last traded at $82.36. Approximately 13,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 45,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.34.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.02.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.