First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.43 and last traded at $44.50. Approximately 475,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 815,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34.

