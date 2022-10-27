First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.43 and last traded at $44.50. Approximately 475,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 815,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34.
