FlatQube Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $54.04 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. FlatQube has a total market cap of $54.04 million and approximately $23,107.00 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FlatQube has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can now be bought for $3.61 or 0.00017732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,227.11 or 0.30546914 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011931 BTC.

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.65238987 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $35,833.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

