FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Rating) were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.63. Approximately 159,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 192,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 355,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 209,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,941,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,106,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 260.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter.

