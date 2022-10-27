Fluent Financial LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.2% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.19.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.86. The company had a trading volume of 424,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,630,354. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $249.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

