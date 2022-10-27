Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.83% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.
Fortive Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE FTV traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,875. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 56.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 921,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,712,000 after buying an additional 331,523 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 476,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,775,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Fortive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
About Fortive
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
