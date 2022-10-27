Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,875. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 56.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 921,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,712,000 after buying an additional 331,523 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 476,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,775,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Fortive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

