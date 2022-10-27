Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Down 85.7% in October

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE FEDU traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. 258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,720. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. Four Seasons Education has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

