Frax Price Index Share Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $120.65 million and $260,527.00 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00006273 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.73 or 0.30748223 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012009 BTC.

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share launched on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

