Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Trading Up 12%

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 6,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 18,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Fremont Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03.

About Fremont Gold

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its properties include North Carlin project located in northern end of the Carlin trend; Cobb Creek gold project situated in Elko County, Nevada; Griffon gold project located in southwest of Ely; and Hurricane project which consists of six unpatented claims situated in Lander County.

Further Reading

