Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,060,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 13,630,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FYBR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.87. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

