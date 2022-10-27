Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Short Interest Down 73.0% in October

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the September 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Frontier Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ FICV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,373. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Frontier Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Frontier Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $9,076,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,016,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Frontier Investment by 0.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 798,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the first quarter worth about $1,934,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Frontier Investment by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 73,714 shares during the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

