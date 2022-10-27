Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Short Interest Down 73.0% in October

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the September 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Frontier Investment Stock Performance
NASDAQ FICV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,373. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Frontier Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.
Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.
About Frontier Investment
Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.
