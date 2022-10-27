FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.21. 1,266 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the second quarter worth about $316,000.

