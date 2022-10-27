Fulcrum Capital LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 73,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 489,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $10,624,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 238,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $120,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $36.43 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $153.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

